PLANES WILL BE FLYING OVER WESTERN NEW MEXICO AND EASTERN ARIZONA THROUGH EARLY FEBRUARY TO CONDUCT A SURVEY OF THE REGION’S MEXICAN GRAY WOLF POPULATION. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS REPORTS THE FLIGHTS MAY BE VISIBLE TO RESIDENTS OF RESERVE, NEW MEXICO.

THE OPERATION WILL INVOLVE CAPTURING WOLVES TO FIT THEM WITH RADIO COLLARS…AND ALSO TREATING WOLVES THAT APPEAR TO BE SICK OR INJURED.