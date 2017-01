MORE JOBS COMING TO SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO. A HUNDRED-AND-THREE NEW POSITIONS ARE COMING TO DONA ANA COUNTY. WHOLESOME VALLEY FOODS IS CREATING 90 JOBS WITH THE RENOVATION OF AN ABANDONED EGG PROCESSING FACILITY. THAT’S LOCATED IN BERINO.

ALSO, NEW MEXICO GREENHOUSE HOLDINGS IS ADDING 13 JOBS FOR THEIR OPERATIONS IN MESILLA PARK. THE EXPANSION WILL ALLOW THE COMPANY TO MEET DEMAND FROM IT’S LARGEST CUSTOMER, WHOLE FOODS.