Search Continues for Auto Theft Suspect

THE WOMAN ARRESTED LAST FRIDAY IN ALBUQUERQUE IN CONNECTION WITH THE CRASH THAT KILLED 14 YEAR OLD SHAYLEE BOLING GIVES APD INFORMATION ON THE PERSON IN THE VEHICLE WITH HER. SHE SAYS HE’S 24 YEAR OLD PAUL GARCIA. HE HAS BROWN HAIR AND EYES, THICK EYEBROWS, AND A MOUSTACHE AND GOATEE. IF YOU SEE HIM CALL POLICE. APD OFFICER FRED DURAN SAYS DON’T APPROACH HIM.

ELEXUS GROVES AND GARCIA ARE ACCUSED OF STEALING A VEHICLE THAT WAS WARMING UP UNATTENDED THAT MORNING WHEN THEY CRASHED INTO BOLING’S CAR. GROVES WAS ARRESTED LAST FRIDAY.

BOLING’S MOTHER IS STILL IN THE HOSPITAL.