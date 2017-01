Rio Rancho Police Chief Steps Down

THE CITY OF RIO RANCHO WILL BE GETTING A NEW POLICE CHIEF. CURRENT CHIEF MICHAEL GEIER HAS ANNOUNCED HE’S STEPPING DOWN FOR PERSONAL REASONS. GEIER HAS LED THE RIO RANCHO POLICE DEPARTMENT SINCE FEBRUARY OF 2014. HE HAD A LONG CAREER IN ALBUQUERQUE, SERVING AROUND 20 YEARS WITH APD.

RIO RANCHO CITY MANAGER KEITH RIESBERG HAS APPOINTED DEPUTY CHIEF PAUL ROGERS TO SERVE AS ACTING CHIEF AND THE CITY WILL CONDUCT A NATIONAL SEARCH FOR GEIER’S REPLACEMENT. HIS LAST DAY ON THE JOB WILL BE FEBRUARY 18TH.