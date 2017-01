NEW MEXICO STATE POLICE SAY BERNALILLO COUNTY COMMISSIONER STEVEN MICHAEL QUEZADA IS NOT GUILTY OF FRAUD. PATRICIA PAIZ, THE PERSON QUEZADA BEAT IN THE COMMISSIONERS RACE IN NOVEMBER, CLAIMED QUEZADA HADN’T SIGNED THE PAPERWORK WHEN HE ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY.

STATE POLICE SAID ON MONDAY THAT AN INVESTIGATION REVEALED ALL THE HANDWRITTEN CONTENTS WERE TRUE AND CORRECT…THAT THE ALLEGATIONS ARE UNFOUNDED…AND THAT ITS CASE IS CLOSED.