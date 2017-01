PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE’LL NOMINATE HEATHER WILSON TO BE THE NEXT SECRETARY OF THE AIR FORCE. THE WHITE HOUSE SAYS THE FORMER NEW MEXICO CONGRESSWOMAN WOULD BE THE FIRST AIR FORCE ACADEMY GRADUATE TO LEAD THAT BRANCH OF THE SERVICE.

PRIOR TO SERVING IN CONGRESS, WILSON WAS SECRETARY OF THE STATE CHILDREN, YOUTH, AND FAMILIES DEPARTMENT UNDER GOVERNOR GARY JOHNSON. SINCE 2013, SHE’S BEEN PRESIDENT OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES AND TECHNOLOGY.