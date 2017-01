Cold Cases on Bernalillo County Billboards

THE BERNALILLO COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT IS REOPENING TWO UNSOLVED HOMICIDE COLD CASES. DEPUTY FELICIA ROMERO SAYS SIBLINGS LISA AND EDDIE GUERRERO WERE SHOT TO DEATH ON SUNNY SLOPE ROAD IN 1999…AND ALICIA ACOSTA WAS GUNNED DOWN INSIDE HER SMOKE SHOP ON ISLETA BOULEVARD IN 2009.

SHE SAYS THERE ARE NEW DEVELOPMENT LEADS AND NEW EVIDENCE THAT’S NOW COME TO LIGHT. ROMERO SAYS THE COLD CASES WILL BE FEATURED ON 20 BILLBOARDS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTY, IN HOPES THAT SOMEONE WHO HAS INFORMATION ON EITHER CASE WILL COME FORWARD.