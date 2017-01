OPEN PRIMARIES COULD BE IN NEW MEXICO’S FUTURE. A NUMBER OF ELECTORAL REFORM BILLS ARE BEING INTRODUCED BY LAWMAKERS AT THE LEGISLATURE TO END THE STATE’S CLOSED PRIMARY SYSTEM. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS REPORTS THE MEASURES WOULD MAKE ELECTIONS MORE COMPETITIVE BY ALLOWING INDEPENDENTS AND UNAFFILIATED VOTERS TO CAST BALLOTS IN THOSE ELECTIONS.

ONE BILL WOULD LET UNAFFILIATED VOTERS COULD TAKE PART IN PRIMARIES FOR A MAJOR PARTY … INCLUDING YOUNG VOTERS WHO HAVEN’T REGISTERED WITH A MAJOR PARTY.