Bills Ban “Solitary” for Certain Prisoners

A HOUSE BILL BEING PROPOSED AT THE LEGISLATURE IN SANTA FE WOULD LIMIT WHICH JAIL OR PRISON INMATES COULD BE PLACED IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT. THE WOULD EXEMPT ANYONE UNDER 18 YEARS OLD … PREGNANT WOMEN … AND PRISONERS DEALING WITH SERIOUS MENTAL ILLNESS.

THE MEASURE IS CO-SPONSORED BY ALBUQUERQUE DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE MOE MAESTAS. HE SAYS PREGNANT WOMEN SHOULD BE KEPT OUT OF SOLITARY BECAUSE THEIR CONDITION IS VOLATILE. MAESTAS SAYS THE MENTALLY ILL OFTEN DON’T HAVE A GRASP OF REALITY AND SOLITARY CONFINEMENT CAN BE DANGEROUS FOR THEM.

THE MEASURE WOULD APPLY TO GOVERNMENT OR PRIVATELY RUN CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES.