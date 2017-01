THINGS ARE BACK TO NORMAL ARE THE SANDIA SKI AREA AFTER A POWER OUTAGE SUNDAY LEFT A NUMBER OF SKIERS STRANDED. BOTH SKI LIFTS STOPPED OPERATING AFTER THE POWER WENT OUT … AND IT WAS COLD ON THE MOUNTAIN SUNDAY.

IT TOOK ABOUT 45 MINUTES TO GET EVERYONE DOWN AND NOT EVERYONE LIKED THE PROCESS. THEY USED A KIND OF CHAIR TO BRING PEOPLE DOWN FROM THE LIFTS, AND ONE LITTLE GIRL WAS VISIBLY NOT COMFORTABLE WITH IT. MOST PEOPLE CONTINUED SKIING ONCE THE POWER WAS RESTORED.