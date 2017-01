Round House Marks Another School Choice Week

IT’S SCHOOL CHOICE WEEK … AND IT’LL BE CELEBRATED AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN SANTA FE MONDAY WITH LT. GOVERNOR JOHN SANCHEZ AND STATE EDUCATION SECRETARY HANNA SKANDERA. THEY’LL JOIN HUNDREDS OF STUDENTS, TEACHERS, PARENTS, AND COMMUNITY LEADERS AT NOON IN THE ROTUNDA TO COINCIDE WITH MORE THAN 21-THOUSAND SIMILAR EVENTS ACROSS THE U-S. THE RALLY STARTS AT 1PM.

GRETA ROSKOM WITH THE NEW MEXICO COALITION FOR CHARTER SCHOOLS SAYS THE EVENT IS HOW THEY SHARE THEIR SUCCESS STORIES. NATIONAL SCHOOL CHOICE WEEK PUTS A POSITIVE SPIN ON EDUCATION OPTIONS FOR CHILDREN.