IT WASN’T MUCH, BUT THERE WAS AN INCREASE IN PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT THE ALBUQUERQUE SUNPORT LAST YEAR. THAT HASN’T HAPPENED SINCE 2007 WHEN A RECORD 6.7 MILLION PEOPLE USED THE SUNPORT.

LAST YEAR’S TOTAL WAS ABOUT 4.9 MILLION PASSENGERS…AN INCREASE OF POINT-SIX PERCENT FROM THE YEAR BEFORE. SUNPORT SPOKESMAN DAN JIRON SAYS AN IMPROVING ECONOMY MAY BE ONE FACTOR IN THE HIGHER NUMBERS.