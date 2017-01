NM Not a Great State to Raise Your Child

NEW MEXICO IS THE WORST STATE FOR RAISING A CHILD ACCORDING TO THE LATEST WALLET-HUB SURVEY. IT RANKS THE STATE DEAD LAST. WALLET-HUB ANALYST JILL GONZALEZ TELLS US EDUCATION AND CHILD CARE ARE THE TOP REASONS FOR NEW MEXICO’S LOW RANKING. THE STATE’S SCHOOLS ARE POOR QUALITY, WHICH SHE SAYS SNOWBALLS INTO LOWER GRADUATION RATES. CHILD CARE QUALITY IS LOW … BUT COSTLY.

GONZALEZ SAYS CHILD CARE IN NEW MEXICO IS EATING UP ABOUT 15 PERCENT OF THE AVERAGE FAMILY INCOME. SHE SAYS THAT’S A HIGH NUMBER WHEN YOU COMPARE IT TO MANY STATES, WHERE THAT NUMBER IS NINE OR 10 PERCENT.

GONZALEZ SAYS NEW MEXICO’S CHILD CARE QUALITY IS LOW … BUT A STRONG PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY WITH LONGER LEAVE TIME THAT’S COMPLETELY PAID PREVENTS THOSE COSTS FROM ADDING UP ON PARENTS.