NEW MEXICO HAS SEEN JOB GAINS FOR TWO MONTHS IN A ROW. THE DEPARTMENT OF WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS SAYS THE STATE ADDED 24-HUNDRED JOBS LAST MONTH, COMPARED TO DECEMBER OF 2015. THAT’S AN INCREASE OF POINT-THREE PERCENT.

THE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE STATE IS STILL LOSING JOBS IN THE MINING SECTOR, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, BUT THE JOB LOSSES ARE MODERATING.