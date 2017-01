Expect NM Tax Refunds Later Than Usual

YOU MIGHT HAVE TO WAIT LONGER FOR YOUR NEW MEXICO TAX REFUND THIS YEAR. IT’S BECAUSE THE NEW MEXICO TAXATION AND REVENUE DEPARTMENT IS INCREASING EFFORTS TO COMBAT IDENTITY THEFT AND REFUND FRAUD.

THE DEPARTMENT SAYS, IF A TAX RETURN SHOWS THE POTENTIAL FOR REFUND FRAUD, IT WILL LIKELY TAKE LONGER TO PROCESS AND YOU SHOULD BE PREPARED TO WAIT UP TO 12 WEEKS FOR YOUR REFUND.

THE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE ADDED LEVEL OF SECURITY IS BECAUSE IT’S WORKING WITH I-R-S SECURITY MEASURES FOR THE 2017 TAX SEASON. TO MAKE THINGS GO SMOOTHLY FOR YOUR RETURN, THE BEST ADVICE IS…BE AS ACCURATE AS POSSIBLE ON YOUR TAX FORMS.