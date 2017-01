City Considers Tiny Homes for the Homeless

PRELIMINARY GROUNDWORK IS UNDERWAY FOR A TINY HOME VILLAGE FOR ALBUQUERQUE’S HOMELESS. AN AD-HOC GROUP OF VOLUNTEERS WITH EXPERIENCE IN HELPING THE HOMELESS, HOUSING, DEVELOPMENT AND FINANCING AND ARCHITECTURE MET LAST THURSDAY TO HEAR THE PLANS.

THE ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL REPORTS TINY HOME VILLAGES HAVE BEEN SPROUTING UP IN CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO PROVIDE SHELTER FOR THE HOMELESS. SUPPORT SERVICES ARE ALSO PROVIDED. THE JOURNAL REPORTS JUST ABOUT ALL THE TINY VILLAGES REQUIRE RESIDENTS TO TAKE PART IN GOVERNING THE COMMUNITY. SOME EVEN CHARGE MODEST RENTS.