THE HUNT CONTINUES FOR ONE OF TWO ALLEGED HOME INVADERS WHO BROKE INTO A MAN’S SOUTH VALLEY HOME LATE SATURDAY NEAR 98TH STREET AND SAGE. THE HOMEOWNER SHOT ONE OF THE INTRUDERS TO DEATH … BUT THE SECOND SUSPECT GOT AWAY.

THERE’S NO REAL DESCRIPTION OF THE MAN BECAUSE THE HOMEOWNER TOLD POLICE HE WORE ALL BLACK PLUS A MASK. APD HAS NOT CHARGED THE HOMEOWNER.