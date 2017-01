A FIGHT BETWEEN TWO MEN ON AN ALBUQUERQUE CITY BUS OVER THE WEEKEND LEAVES ONE OF THEM WITH SEVERAL STAB WOUNDS. IT HAPPENED SATURDAY ON AN EASTBOUND BUS NEAR PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL. THE PASSENGER WHO STABBED THE OTHER FLED.

THE SUSPECT IS SAID TO BE AN AFRICAN AMERICAN … BALD … WEARING BLUE JEANS AND A JEAN JACKET. IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THE OFFENDER, CALL APD.

THE MAN WHO WAS STABBED WAS INITIALLY IN CRITICAL CONDITION BUT LATER IMPROVED AND IS EXPECTED TO SURVIVE.