THE TEENAGER KILLED WEDNESDAY WHEN THE CAR SHE WAS IN WAS STRUCK BY A STOLEN VAN WAS A POPULAR SANDIA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT. FOURTEEN YEAR OLD SHAYLEE BOLING WAS IN THE VEHICLE WITH HER MOTHER. POLICE ARE STILL LOOKING FOR THE TWO PEOPLE, A MAN AND WOMAN, WHO STOLE THE VAN, THEN FLED ON FOOT FOLLOWING THE CRASH AT CHELWOOD PARK AND COPPER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 843-STOP.

APD SAYS SHAYLEE’S MOTHER REMAINS IN CRITICAL CONDITION.