Study to Consider Albuquerque Soccer Stadium

ALBUQUERQUE MAYOR RICHARD BERRY HAS SIGNED A BILL CALLING FOR A FEASIBILITY STUDY ON A POTENTIAL 10-THOUSAND SEAT SOCCER STADIUM FOR THE CITY. THE MAYOR’S CHIEF OF STAFF, GILBERT MONTANO, SAYS SUCH A STADIUM COULD GET THE ALBUQUERQUE SOL FOOTBALL CLUB INTO THE UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE. HE SAYS THERE A LARGE MARKET IN THE SOUTHWEST THAT HAS A SIGNIFICANT FAN BASE.

THAT LEAGUE ALREADY HAS TEAMS IN PLACES LIKE COLORADO SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA CITY AND TULSA. MONTANO SAYS THE 10-THOUSAND DOLLAR STUDY SHOULD TAKE THREE TO SIX MONTHS TO COMPLETE.