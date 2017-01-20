Pets of the Week | January 21

Here’s your chance to be a “Super Hero”. Save the life of a shelter dog/cat. What’s that saying? Who saved who? Having a pet in your life makes your life whole so be a super hero by adopting a pet (your very own sidekick) during this Saturday’s (January 21) Adoption event and that pet will enrich your life as well. Please see more event info below.

MAREK (ID# 1750274) IS A 1 YEAR & 3 MONTH OLD, MALE TRICOLOR AMERICAN PIT BULL TERRIER MIX WEIGHING 48 POUNDS.

◊ Marek is a bit of a shy guy at first. He has just the right amount of energy and is an affectionate playful guy.

◊ He’s no backyard/guard dog. Marek is a lover boy. He wants to be with YOU!

Being your companion will make him such a happy boy.

He likes to offer kisses and he’s a leaner…leaning into your knees

hinting for pat or pet… maybe a kiss from you too.

◊ Do you have a soft place for Marek to lie down, good food & extra love to give?

Perfect! He’s ready for his own bed right next to yours.

Here is your ever faithful best friend.

He might snuggle in your bed if you allow it.

◊ Marek enjoys taking walks. He’d benefit from a little leash practice.

Daily walks equal practice makes perfect.

A harness works great when Marek has a more enthusiastic day.

◊ Marek could be an excellent hiking/ jogging buddy.

Like you he needs a little time spent on conditioning first.

◊ Marek can be an enthusiastic dog. He’s ready to learn new things but already knows “sit”.

Learning even fun tricks boosts confidence and helps any dog focus

on the task at hand. He’s super treat-motivated & loves those pets too.

This means he will do just about anything you ask to please you

in exchange for yummy treats and pets.

Remember you get a free training class with your adoption.

What a fun project for you both! Perfect time to bond with each other too!

◊ Marek would be fine with a single person or couple. His shy/sensitive side would do best with children 10 over. An adolescent like he is to share good & bad days with, play time and sharing lots of smiles/memories. Marek is looking for his very own person/family to take care of him. He’s ready when you are!

☺ If your perfect doggie pal is a handsome sensitive guy ready to be your constant companion in life & fun activities then Marek is the one for you! He says his date book is open and he’s eager to meet you. You will find him at our Lucky Paws Location in Coronado Center Mall.

Be a Superhero, Adopt a Sidekick!

You don’t have to be a hero, or wear a cape and mask. You don’t have to leap tall buildings, or do any impossible task. Anyone can be a hero, even folks like you and me! The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department invites you to be a real-life superhero by adopting a new sidekick. The event will take place at all City shelters on Saturday, January 21.

No matter what kind of superhero you are, we have a sidekick for you. If you’re looking for the Nightwing to your Batman, or the Alpha to your Spiderman, or simply a new companion to enjoy life with, we’ve got the pet for you!

Select a sidekick for an adoption fee of only $10 for any pet. Along with any dog adoption, Animal Welfare is providing one day of free “sidekick superpowers” dog training. Some of our adoptable sidekick’s superpowers include a love for to snuggling, a fondness for adventures, and incredible cuteness. Adopting a pet is a win-win for everyone involved. A faithful companion is gained, a friendship is formed and a life is saved.

Comic fans can come to the Eastside or Westside shelter from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm to take a photo with their favorite comic character. The photos will be done by Winstonfoto, Joe Calderon Photography and the Comic Crusaders 4 NM will be in attendance in their Superhero costumes.

Everyone can become a real-life superhero by adopting a sidekick from Albuquerque Animal Welfare.

*Check out our adoptable sidekicks at www.cabq.gov/pets

Eastside Shelter: 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE – 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Westside Shelter: 11800 Sunset Garden SW – 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lucky Paws in Coronado Center: 6600 Menaul Blvd. NE – 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.