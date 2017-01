NM Needs New National Cementary

THE DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS IS IN THE MARKET FOR 200 ACRES. IT’S FOR A NEW NATIONAL CEMETARY IN THE ALBUQUERQUE AREA. SUSAN PARKS IS THE DIRECTOR OF THE SANTA FE NATIONAL CEMETARY. SHE SAYS IT’S GOING TO RUN OUT OF ROOM BY THE MID-20-20’S. HOWEVER, PARKS SAYS THE SANTA FE NATIONAL CEMETARY WILL STILL BE OPEN FOR DECADES TO COME. IT WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO TAKE ANY NEW BURIALS.

THE V-A WANTS THE NEW CEMETARY TO BE LOCATED WITHIN A 15 MILE RADIUS OF I-25 AND TRAMWAY. YOU HAVE UNTIL FEBRUARY 7TH TO SUBMIT YOUR LAND FOR CONSIDERATION.