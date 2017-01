SAYING NEW MEXICO’S JUDICIAL SYSTEM IS IN CRISIS, CHIEF JUSTICE CHARLES DANIELS WENT BEFORE THE LEGISLATURE ON THURSDAY TO MAKE A PLEA FOR MORE FUNDING. IN HIS STATE OF THE JUDICIARY ADDRESS, DANIELS SAID THERE’S NOT ENOUGH MONEY TO CONTINUE JURY TRIALS BEYOND THE FIRST OF MARCH.

HE TOLD LAWMAKERS THE CURRENT BUDGET NEEDS TO BE INCREASED BY 12-MILLION DOLLARS JUST TO…AS HE PUT IT…TREAD WATER AND SURVIVE.