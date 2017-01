Calif. Couple Gets Lost in NM

A CALIFORNIA COUPLE GETS A CRASH COURSE ON WILDERNESS LIVING IN NEW MEXICO. KIMBERLY AND DAVID DURAN WERE TRAVELLING WEST THROUGH THE STATE WHEN THEIR FAMILY IN CALIFORNIA REPORTED THEM MISSING ON JANUARY 16TH. THEIR LAST CONTACT WAS A CELL PHONE SIGNAL DETECTED NEAR PREWITT, NEW MEXICO, ON JANUARY 14TH.

SEARCHERS GOT A BREAK ON THE 18TH WHEN MR. DURAN WAS ABLE TO MAKE A 9-1-1 CALL, LEADING RESCUERS TO THEIR LOCATION ON A VERY MUDDY FOREST ROAD 50 IN CIBOLA COUNTY WHERE THEY’D SPENT THE LAST THE THREE DAYS IN THEIR VAN.

THE DURANS EXPLAINED THEY WERE LOOKING FOR A SCENIC ROUTE THROUGH THE STATE, PERHAPS A LITTLE TOO SCENIC.