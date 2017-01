Albuquerque Gas Tax Hike Proposed

YOU COULD END UP PAYING AN EXTRA TAX WHEN YOU BUY GASOLINE IN ALBUQUERQUE. CITY COUNCILOR ISAAC BENTON HAS PROPOSING RAISING THE CITY’S GAS TAX BY 2-CENTS, WITH THE REVENUE GOING TOWARD IMPROVEMENTS TO ALBUQUERQUE’S ROADS AND OTHER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS.

BENTON’S PROPOSAL WOULD SPECIFICALLY MAKE CONDITIONS BETTER FOR PEDESTRIANS.

BENTON TELLS THE ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL THE 2-CENT TAX HIKE WOULD BRING IN UP TO 5-MILLION DOLLARS A YEAR AT A TIME WHEN THE CITY IS STRAPPED FOR SALES TAXES. ALBUQUERQUE FACES A POSSIBLE 24-MILLION DOLLAR BUDGET SHORTFALL NEXT FISCAL YEAR.