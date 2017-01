A Winter Weather-Weekend for NM

NEW MEXICO SKI AREAS, WHICH HAVE SEEN QUITE A BIT OF SNOW THIS WINTER ALREADY, ARE EXPECTING EVEN MORE. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE METEOROLOGIST TODD SHOEMAKE SAYS THERE WILL BE A ONE-TWO PUNCH OF WEATHER DISTURBANCES. HE SAYS ACCUMULATIONS SHOULD BEGIN FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY, ESPECIALLY ABOVE 8-THOUSAND FEET IN THE MOUNTAIN , WHICH COULD GET MORE THAN A FOOD OF SNOW. .

SHOEMAKE SAYS EVEN AREAS OF SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO THAT HAVEN’T GOTTEN MUCH SNOW THIS WINTER, AROUND RUIDOSO, COULD GET A FOOT OF ACCUMULATION.