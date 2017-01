A MAN IS UNDER ARREST…CHARGED WITH AN OPEN COUNT OF MURDER…IN A STABBING THAT HAPPENED TUESDAY NIGHT IN ALBUQUERQUE AT CENTRAL AND WYOMING. APD SAYS 34 YEAR OLD DARYL ALBERT IS ALSO CHARGED WITH EVIDENCE TAMPERING.

POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT STEMMED FROM A FIGHT BETWEEN ALBERT AND ANOTHER MAN IN A GAS STATION PARKING LOT. THE VICTIM, WHOSE NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED, WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WHERE HE DIED.

APD SAYS ALBERT HAS A LONG CRIMINAL HISTORY, AND WAS LAST ARRESTED ON JANUARY FIFTH.