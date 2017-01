A COURT HEARING ON WEDNESDAY DETERMINED THAT NICHOLAS GONZALES, A TEEN INVOLVED IN THE 2015 MURDER OF JAYDON CHAVEZ-SILVER, WILL BE SENTENCED NEXT MONTH. THE JUDGE COULD HAVE SENTENCED GONZALES TODAY BUT DELAYED THE HEARING TO GIVE CHAVEZ-SILVER’S FAMILY MORE TIME TO PREPARE STATEMENTS THEY WANT TO DELIVER AT SENTENCING.

GONZALES TOOK A PLEA DEAL AFTER AGREEING TO IDENTIFY TWO OTHER SUSPECTS IN THE MURDER.