SCAMMERS ARE WORKING THE PHONES IN SANDOVAL COUNTY. THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS IT’S A SCAM IN WHICH THE CALLER SAYS YOU MUST PAY 15-HUNDRED DOLLARS TO AVOID ARREST FOR MISSING JURY DUTY. THE CALLER USES THE NAME OF A SANDOVAL COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEE.

THE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT WON’T ASK FOR ANY KIND OF PAYMENT OVER THE PHONE AND YOU SHOULD HANG UP IF YOU GET THIS KIND OF CALL.