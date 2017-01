A SIX-SCREEN MOVIE THEATER IN SANTA FE’S DEVARGAS MALL IS CLOSING. THE THEATER PLANS TO CLOSE ITS DOORS AS THEIR LEASE RENEWAL DATE APPROACHES DUE TO NOT BEING ABLE TO REACH AN AGREEMENT ON REQUESTS FROM MALL MANAGEMENT AND CUSTOMERS TO UPGRADE THE SEATS AND CARPETING.

DEVARGAS CENTER’S SENIOR PROPERTY MANAGER KATY FITZGERALD SAYS THE THEATER HADN’T BEEN RENOVATED FOR SOME TIME AND THE SEATS AND CARPETING WERE DETERIORATING.