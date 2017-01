NM Workforce Solutions Dept. Being Sued

NEW MEXICO’S WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS DEPARTMENT IS ACCUSED OF WAGE THEFT. A COALITION OF WORKERS’ RIGHTS GROUPS HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE OUTSIDE THE ROUND HOUSE IN SANTA FE ON WEDNESDAY, ANNOUNCING THEIR LAWSUIT AGAINST THE DEPARTMENT.

AMONG THE ALLEGATIONS: THAT WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS IMPROPERLY IMPOSES A 10-THOUSAND DOLLAR CAP ON CLAIMS TO INVESTIGATE WAGE THEFT. THE DEPARTMENT IS ALSO ACCUSED OF NOT INVESTIGATING BUSINESSES AFTER A CLAIM HAS BEEN FILED FOR MORE THAN A YEAR … AND IS SAID TO NOT HOLD GUILTY COMPANIES LIABLE FOR STATUTORY DAMAGES DURING ADMINISTRATIVE ENFORCEMENT.