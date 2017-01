Car Theft Suspects Still at Large After Deadly Crash

ALBUQUERQUE POLICE SAY A MAN AND A WOMAN IN A STOLEN VAN CAUSED A FATAL CRASH WEDNESDAY MORNING AT CHELWOOD PARK AND COPPER…AND THE TWO SUSPECTS ARE STILL ON THE RUN. APD’S FRED DURAN SAYS IT WAS A WARM-UP THEFT…SOMETHING THAT CONTINUES TO BE AN ISSUE IN ALBUQUERQUE.

HE SAYS WARM-UP THEFTS SEEM TO BE HAPPENING MORE AND MORE, DESPITE HOW MANY WARNINGS APD ISSUES. HE SAYS IT OFTEN LEADS TO SOMETHING MORE SERIOUS.

DURAN SAYS A PASSENGER IN THE SECOND VEHICLE DIED…AND THE DRIVER IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION. HE SAYS THE ORIGINAL CAR THEFT HAPPENED IN THE 12-THOUSAND BLOCK OF TURQUOISE TRAIL.