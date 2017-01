Berry Announces Legislative Wish List

MAYOR RICHARD BERRY HAS COME UP WITH A PRIORITY LIST FOR ALBUQUERQUE IN THE 2017 LEGISLATIVE SESSION. TOPPING THE WISH LIST FOR THE MAYOR…A RETURN TO WORK LAW. THAT WOULD ALLOW RETIRED POLICE OFFICERS TO RETURN TO WORK IN PUBLIC SAFETY WHILE STILL COLLECTING THEIR PENSIONS.

MAYOR BERRY WOULD ALSO LIKE TO SEE TOUGHER CRIME BILLS PASSED, INCLUDING REINSTATING THE DEATH PENALTY AND INCLUDING CRIMES AGAINST POLICE IN HATE CRIME LEGISLATION. HE ALSO SAYS MORE FUNDING IS NEEDED TO ADDRESS ALBUQUERQUE’S HUGE BACKLOG OF UNTESTED RAPE EVIDENCE KITS.