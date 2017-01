IT’S ONLY JANUARY, BUT IT LOOKS LIKE NEW MEXICO COULD HAVE A GOOD SPRING RUNOFF. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HYDROLOGIST ROYCE FONTENOT SAYS THE MOUNTAIN SNOW PACK IN THE NORTHERN PART OF THE STATE IS AS GOOD AS IT’S BEEN IN AT LEAST FIVE YEARS…WITH SOME AREAS AT 150 PERCENT OF NORMAL, OR MORE. BUT THAT COULD CHANGE IF CONDITIONS TURN WARM, DRY AND WINDY.

SNOW PACK TOTALS ARE LESS IMPRESSIVE IN SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO, WHERE MUCH OF THE WINTER PRECIPITATION HAS FALLEN AS RAIN.