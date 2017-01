SOME GOOD…SOME BAD…IN THE ANNUAL “KIDS COUNT” DATA BOOK FROM THE GROUP “NEW MEXICO VOICES FOR CHILDREN.” THE REPORT SHOWS KIDS’ HEALTH SAW THE BIGGEST GAINS IN THE PAST YEAR…WITH LOWER RATES FOR LOW BIRTH WEIGHT BABIES… AND MORE CHILDREN WITH HEALTH INSURANCE. THE REPORT ALSO FOUND FEWER TEENS ABUSING DRUGS AND ALCOHOL.

BUT MORE NEWS MEXICO CHILDREN ARE LIVING IN HIGH POVERTY AREAS, AND ARE ALSO LIVING IN FAMILIES WHERE NO PARENT HAS FULL-TIME, YEAR-ROUND EMPLOYMENT.