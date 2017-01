IT’S TWO YEARS IN PRISON FOR THE WOMAN WHO SET FIRE TO THE DESERT SANDS MOTEL ON CENTRAL AVENUE IN ALBUQUERQUE LAST MAY. THIRTY-SEVEN YEAR OLD JENNIFER MAESTAS PLEADED NO CONTEST TO ONE COUNT OF ARSON UNDER AN AGREEMENT WITH THE BERNALILLO COUNTY D-A’S OFFICE.

TWO PEOPLE WERE HOSPITALIZED FOR SMOKE INHALATION AS A RESULT OF THE FIRE, AND DOZENS OF PEOPLE WERE DISPLACED.