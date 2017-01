Martinez Asks for Bipartisan Approach to Problem Solving

NEW MEXICO GOVERNOR SUSANA MARTINEZ CALLS FOR A BI-PARTISAN APPROACH TO ADDRESSING ISSUES FACING THE STATE. SHE GAVE HER STATE OF THE STATE SPEECH AT THE OPENING OF THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION TUESDAY. AND, AS IN YEARS PAST, MARTINEZ CALLED FOR A RENEWED EFFORT TO END D-W-I. SHE SAID THE STATE NEEDS TOUGHER LAWS AGAINST DRUNK DRIVERS. MARTINEZ ALSO CALLED FOR A RETURN TO THE DEATH PENALTY FOR KILLING A CHILD, A POLICE OR CORRECTIONS OFFICER.

OTHER AREAS COVERED INCLUDED EDUCATION AND THE BUDGET SHORTFALL BROUGHT ON BY THE DROP IN OIL AND GAS REVENUE. GOVERNOR MARTINEZ SAID DURING HER SPEECH SHE DOESN’T THINK TAX HIKES ARE THE WAY TO BALANCE THE BUDGET.

NEW MEXICO DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS THINK SHE WANTS TO DEAL WITH THE BUDGET BY CUTTING SPENDING. THEY DISAGREE WITH THAT APPROACH AND WERE QUICK TO MAKE THAT CLEAR AFTER THE GOVERNOR’S SPEECH TUESDAY. THEY SAY HER WAY IS NOT WORKING.