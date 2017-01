IN SEPARATE CASES, TWO FORMER POSTAL EMPLOYEES IN NEW MEXICO HAVE BEEN SENTENCED ON DESTRUCTION OF MAIL CHARGES.

THIRTY YEAR OLD CHRISTOPHER VIGIL OF ALBUQUERQUE GETS ONE YEAR OF PROBATION AND A 200-DOLLAR FINE FOR DESTROYING MAIL IN BERNALILLO COUNTY LAST AUGUST. AND 33 YEAR OLD ALONZO GALLEGOS OF PENA BLANCA GETS SIX MONTHS PROBATION AND A 250-DOLLAR FINE FOR DESTROYING MAIL IN SANTA FE COUNTY IN SEPTEMBER.