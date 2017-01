APD HAS NAMED THE UNDERCOVER OFFICERS WHO SHOT AND KILLED A SUSPECT EARLIER THIS MONTH. THEY’RE SERGEANT ERIC BROWN AND DETECTIVES RUSS CARTER AND NAVA MARQUEZ. IT’S BELIEVED THE MAN WHO WAS SHOT ON JANUARY 7TH, 38 YEAR OLD GILBERT LOVATO, HAD JUST ROBBED A VILLAGE INN.

THE SHOOTING HAPPENED SEVERAL BLOCKS AWAY AT CARLISLE AND COMANCHE . THE OFFICERS SAY THEY FIRED AFTER LOVATO POINTED A GUN AT THEM AND AT A WOMAN WHO WAS WITH HIM IN A VEHICLE THAT POLICE HAD STOPPED.