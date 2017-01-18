Shows
Bob Clark M-F 5A-10A
Rush Limbaugh M-F 10A-1P
Glenn Beck M-F 1P-4P
Scott Stiegler M-F 4P-7P
Mark Levin M-F 7P-10P
Brandon Vogt M-F 10P-11P
Eric Strauss Sa and Su 7A-10A
Headlines
Martinez Asks for Bipartisan Approach to Problem Solving
Big Oil Moves Into NM
NM Kids Doing Better … and Worse
APD Names Officers in January 7th Shooting
Former Postal Workers Sentenced
Motel Arsonist Sentenced
Optimistic Expectations for NM Snowpack
Budget and Then-Some Top Legislative Agenda
Another Year, Another Round of Marijuana Bills
Campaign Reform a Common Cause NM Priority
NM Bill Addresses Euthanizing Attack Animals
Possible Active Shooter in Albuquerque Still at Large
NM Grad Rates Rise
Pets of the Week | January 14
Vigil for Mothers and Children Found Dead on Pueblo
