THE ARMED WOMAN WHO ACCOMPANIED A ROBBERY SUSPECT AT COTTONWOOD MALL THIS PAST WEEKEND IS STILL ON THE RUN. THAT’S DESPITE QUICK RESPONSE BY POLICE TO THE POSSIBLE ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION AT THE WEST SIDE SHOPPING CENTER SATURDAY NIGHT. SHOPPERS SCATTERED WHEN THEY NOTICED THE GUN IN THE WOMAN’S HANDS.

THE ROBBERY SUSPECT, LEE BARELA. BARELA WAS TACKLED AND ARRESTED BY POLICE BUT THE WOMAN GOT AWAY AND HASN’T BEEN LOCATED SINCE SATURDAY.