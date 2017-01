HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION RATES ARE UP ACROSS NEW MEXICO FOR 2016. IN FACT, THE NUMBERS ARE RECORD SETTING. OVERALL, THE STATE’S GRADUATION ROSE TO 71 PERCENT LAST YEAR FROM 69 PERCENT IN 2015. GOVERNOR MARTINEZ ANNOUNCED THE NEW RATES ON MONDAY.

ALBUQUERQUE PUBLIC SCHOOLS HAD A HIGHER GRADUATION RATE AS WELL … THOUGH IT ACTUALLY LAGGED BEHIND OTHER DISTRICTS IN THE STATE. THE GRAD RATE FOR APS LAST YEAR WAS 66 PERCENT … A FOUR PERCENT INCREASE.