NM Bill Addresses Euthanizing Attack Animals

ONE BILL BEING INTRODUCED THIS LEGISLATIVE SESSION CALLS FOR A CASE-BY-CASE REVIEW OF ANIMAL ATTACKS ON HUMANS BEFORE THAT ANIMAL COULD BE EUTHANIZED. UNDER CURRENT STATE LAW, ANIMALS CAN BE EUTHANIZED IF THEY ATTACK A HUMAN … LIKE THE MOTHER BEAR PUT DOWN AFTER ATTACKING MARATHON RUNNER KAREN WILLIAMS IN THE VALLES CALDERA NATIONAL PRESERVE.

WILLIAMS HELPED DRAFT THE LEGISLATION, WHICH WOULD OUTLINE STEPS A PERSON COULD TAKE TO PREVENT THE ANIMAL FROM BEING EUTHANIZED. THAT INCLUDES GETTING A RABIES SHOT.