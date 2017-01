Campaign Reform a Common Cause NM Priority

COMMON CAUSE NEW MEXICO IS BANKING ON THIS BEING THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION THAT PASSES CAMPAIGN FINANCE REFORM. VICKI HARRISON WITH THE GROUP SAYS IT’S A DENSE ISSUE THAT HIT A BRICK WALL LAST YEAR WHEN IT HAD 92 PERCENT SUPPORT IN THE STATE.

SHE SAYS NEW HOUSE SPEAKER BRIAN EGOLF HAS BEEN VERY SUPPORTIVE OF THE BILL … SO COMMON CAUSE THINKS THIS WILL BE YEAR IT’S PASSED AND SIGNED BY GOVERNOR MARTINEZ. HARRISON SAYS THE LEGISLATION LEVELS THE PLAYING FIELD.

HARRISON SAYS COMMON CAUSE’S CAMPAIGN FINANCE REFORM CLARIFIES THE RULES.