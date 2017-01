THE 60 DAY LEGISLATIVE SESSION GETS GOING TUESDAY. LAWMAKERS FROM BOTH PARTIES WILL BE FOCUSED ON THE STATE BUDGET, BUT YOU CAN BE SURE MANY OTHER ISSUES WILL ARISE. STATE REPRESENTATIVE SARAH MAESTAS BARNES SAYS THE STATE NEEDS TO WORK TOWARD REDUCING POVERTY IN COMMUNITIES ACROSS NEW MEXICO.

SHE SAYS EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION HAS LONG BEEN A PASSION FOR HER AND IT CAN BE THE FIRST STEP FOR FAMILIES THAT NEED TO ESCAPE FROM THE CYCLE OF POVERTY.