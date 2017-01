Another Year, Another Round of Marijuana Bills

SHOULD NEW MEXICO LEGALIZE RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA?? IT’S A TOPIC THAT WILL ONCE AGAIN BE RAISED WHEN LAWMAKERS CONVENE IN SANTA FE. STATE REP BILL MCCAMLEY OF LAS CRUCES SAYS IT COULD MEAN AN ADDITIONAL 60 TO 70 MILLION DOLLARS IN TAX REVENUE ANNUALLY. MCCAMLEY NOTES OTHER STARTS ARE ALREADY CASHING IN ON THIS REVENUE.

SENATOR JERRY ORTIZ Y PINO IS SPONSORING A SEPARATE MEASURE THAT WOULD SEND THE ISSUE TO VOTERS…AND WOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO A POSSIBLE GUBERNATORIAL VETO.

GOVERNOR MARTINEZ HAS SAID SHE OPPOSES THE LEGALIZATION OF RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA.