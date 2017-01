Vigil for Mothers and Children Found Dead on Pueblo

THE TWO SISTERS AND THEIR THREE CHILDREN WILL BE REMEMBERED FRIDAY NIGHT AT A VIGIL TO BE HELD IN BERNALILLO. VANESSA AND LETICIA GEORGE … VANESSA’S YOUNG DAUGHTERS ZOE AND CHLOE BECENTI…AND LETICIA’S DAUGHTER HALEIGH TOLEDO … WERE FOUND DEAD ON SANTA ANA PUEBLO EARLY THIS WEEK AFTER BEING REPORTED MISSING THURSDAY OF LAST WEEK. ALL FIVE ARE FROM ARIZONA.

THE FBI IS STILL WAITING FOR THE MEDICAL INVESTIGATOR’S REPORT ON WHAT CAUSED THEIR DEATHS. THE FBI DOES NOT SUSPECT FOUL PLAY.

FRIDAY NIGHT’S VIGIL IS AT 6PM AT EL ZOCALO VISITOR AND EVENTS CENTER IN BERNALILLO.