A NEW WALLET HUB SURVEY SHOWS THAT ALBUQUERQUE RANKS 54TH OUT OF THE 62 LARGEST CITIES IN THE U-S IN RECOVERING FROM THE RECESSION. THE STUDY USED FACTORS LIKE UNEMPLOYMENT, POVERTY RATE, PUBLIC ASSISTANCE, BANKRUPTCIES AND FORECLOSURES IN COMING UP WITH THE RANKINGS.

SANTA FE AND RIO RANCHO WERE ALSO NEAR THE BOTTOM WHEN ALL 505 CITIES IN THE SURVEY WERE CONSIDERED. AUSTIN TOPS THE LIST WHEN IT COMES TO BREAKING OUT OF THE RECESSION, FOLLOWED BY DENVER AND EL PASO.