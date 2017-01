SANDIA NATIONAL LABS SAYS IT SPENT MORE THAN A BILLION DOLLARS ON GOODS AND SERVICES IN THE LAST FISCAL YEAR. MORE THAN A THIRD OF THAT…381 MILLION…WENT TO NEW MEXICO BUSINESSES. AND 240-MILLION WENT TO SMALL BUSINESSES IN THE STATE.

THE SPENDING ON NEW MEXICO SMALL BUSINESSES WAS ACTUALLY DOWN 19 MILLION DOLLARS FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR. THE NUMBERS WERE INCLUDED IN THE LAB’S ANNUAL ECONOMIC IMPACT REPORT RELEASED THURSDAY.