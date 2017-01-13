Pets of the Week | January 14

We have a gentle lady up to feature for adoption this weekend. Just a reminder you will need to come in Saturday the 14th to meet Bea or any of her friends as our East and Westside shelters will be closed Sunday, January 15th in honor of Martin Luther King holiday. We are always closed on Mondays but you can try again when we resume our regular hours Tuesday, January 17th. We also have a very fun adoption event coming the following weekend so please see below.

BEA (ID# 1753182) IS A 2 YEAR OLD, FEMALE FAWN & WHITE AMERICAN PIT BULL TERRIER MIX WEIGHING 44POUNDS

◊ Sweet little Bea is gentle pint-sized pittie…… super sweet and snuggly.

◊ Yes, she can be a shy at first but give her a few moments with you

in a quiet calm place and it will be true love! Be prepared to loose your heart.

◊ Bea enjoys her daily walks and she is pretty good on leash. She may need some

sunscreen to protect her little pink nose though.

◊ She’s has a sturdy build but primarily a soft gentle girl.

Her BFF’s here at AWD are helping to boost her confidence.

Treat her right and she can flourish.

◊ Bea is quick to offer kisses with her friends.

Just look at this face! How can you refuse her?

◊ Bea is hopeful she will find her very own human. Single person, couple or family with kids over 10. She will be very happy with either.

Bea is affectionate and adoring of her people. She’d like to curl up in her own bed right next to yours.

◊ Bea seems to prefer people to dogs. She’s not been socialized with other dogs

& seems genuinely uncomfortable around them.

She says “she is all you will need for a truly devoted life time companion”.

☺ Come meet our shy gentle snuggle bunny at our Eastside location of Albuquerque Animal Welfare.

Take her to a quiet place so you can meet the true sweet heart she is. If you are lucky you will get a pittie kiss.

Be a Superhero, Adopt a Sidekick!

You don’t have to be a hero, or wear a cape and mask. You don’t have to leap from tall buildings, or do any impossible task. Anyone can be a hero, even folks like you and me! The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department invites you to be a real-life superhero by adopting a new sidekick. The event will take place at all City shelters on Saturday January 21.

No matter what kind of superhero you are, we have a sidekick for you. If you’re looking for the Nightwing to your Batman, or the Alpha to your Spiderman, or simply a new companion to enjoy life with, we’ve got the pet for you!

Select a sidekick for an adoption fee of only $10 for any pet. Along with any dog adoption, Animal Welfare is providing one day of free “sidekick superpowers” dog training. Some of our adoptable sidekick’s superpowers include a love for to snuggling, a fondness for adventures, and incredible cuteness. Adopting a pet is a win-win for everyone involved. A faithful companion is gained, a friendship is formed and a life is saved.

Comic fans can come to the Eastside or Westside shelter from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm to take a photo with their favorite comic character. The photos will be done by Winstonfoto, Joe Calderon Photography and the Comic Crusaders 4 NM will be in attendance in their Superhero costumes.

Everyone can become a real-life superhero by adopting a sidekick from Albuquerque Animal Welfare.

*Check out our adoptable sidekicks at [http://www.cabq,gov/pets]www.cabq,gov/pets

Where: Eastside Shelter: 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE – 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Westside Shelter: 11800 Sunset Garden SW – 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lucky Paws in Coronado Center: 6600 Menaul Blvd. NE – 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.